‘Govt committed to controlling inflation’

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Saturday that government was fully committed to control artificial inflation.

Talking to people at his camp office, the provincial minister said that campaign against hoarders and illegal profiteers had been intensified, and those, who snatch the rights of consumers through illicit profiteering, will be booked. He mentioned that the price control mechanism was being made more efficient and the performance of the districts in terms of price control was being monitored. Around 100’000 people visit Sahulat bazaars daily for shopping, he added. Provincial Minister said that 115 Kisan platforms were functional in fruit and vegetable markets and 10 Kisan platforms had also been set up in the model bazaars.

Sale of imported sugar as being ensured at Rs 90 per kg in retail shops, Sahulat and model bazaars throughout the province, he concluded.

Minister opens Wasa Lahore mobile application: Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Malik Asad Khokhar, during his visit to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) head office, inaugurated the mobile application and termed it an important step towards public service.

The minister said that all the departments were playing their role for the welfare and betterment of the people. He added that the department was being upgraded as per international standards. The housing minister said that now consumers of Wasa Lahore could lodge their complaints regarding drainage, supply of clean water or malfunction in pipelines with just one click from the application called “Wasa Lahore” which could be downloaded from Google Play Store. He further stated that the application has Urdu and English languages.

The details of the complaint would be automatically sent to the SDO concerned for which a monitoring system had been set up, he said. Officers would be bound to resolve the complaints within the stipulated time frame, he added. The provincial minister also announced a one-month reward for Wasa employees working on mobile application development.

Wasa Managing Director Zahid Aziz said that apart from the mobile application, a complaint could also be lodged by calling 1334. He added that more than 24,000 complaints registered on the Prime Minister (PM) portal had been resolved. He said that 35 digital centers would be established in Lahore within a year for registration of complaints. Complaints were resolved by Wasa within 24 hours of registration, he added.

Earlier, Wasa Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz briefed the provincial minister regarding the mobile application. DMD Ghafran Ahmed and other Wasa officers were present.