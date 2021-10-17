Eid Milad ceremony

LAHORE : PHA CBA Union organised a ceremony of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Jilani Park in connection with Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week here on Saturday.

Chairman PHA Lahore Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi attended the event as special guests. The event was attended by a large number of CBA Union PHA President, Secretary and other officials, PHA officers and employees. On the occasion, Chairman PHA Lahore Engineer Yasir Gilani while addressing the participants said that the the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is blessing for all the worlds. DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that the relationship of love and literature with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be established for the survival and perfection of faith.