National cycling C’ship from tomorrow

LAHORE: The National Track Cycling Men’s, Women (Senior / Junior) Championship will start from Monday (tomorrow) at Cycling Velodrome, Nishtar Sports Complex, Lahore.
Pakistan Cycling Federation President Azhar Ali Shah said that teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Cycling Academy, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab would participate in the championship.
For the first time, the PCF has allowed open women’s category in the championship in which junior and elite women cyclists can take part in individual time trials.
Azhar said that WAPDA and Army teams were not participating in the event as they had been stopped by the Pakistan Olympic Association.
Shah said Idrees Haider Khawaja was busy creating obstacles for the PCF and harming cycling sports in the country.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation has constituted three committees for Rawalpindi leg of Pakistan Premier...
INDIAN WELLS, United States: Victoria Azarenka, who is hoping to become the first three-time WTA winner in Indian...
MADRID: Ronald Koeman said on Saturday Barcelona will have a team to win La Liga once their injured players have...
NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: A new era beckons for Newcastle on Sunday when a packed St James’ Park will witness the...
LAHORE: National champion Aqeel Khan won the Sapphire National Open Tennis Championship here at Punjab Tennis Academy...
WATFORD, United Kingdom: Mohamed Salah scored another brilliant individual goal and Roberto Firmino hit a hat-trick as...