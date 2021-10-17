National cycling C’ship from tomorrow

LAHORE: The National Track Cycling Men’s, Women (Senior / Junior) Championship will start from Monday (tomorrow) at Cycling Velodrome, Nishtar Sports Complex, Lahore.

Pakistan Cycling Federation President Azhar Ali Shah said that teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Cycling Academy, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab would participate in the championship.

For the first time, the PCF has allowed open women’s category in the championship in which junior and elite women cyclists can take part in individual time trials.

Azhar said that WAPDA and Army teams were not participating in the event as they had been stopped by the Pakistan Olympic Association.

Shah said Idrees Haider Khawaja was busy creating obstacles for the PCF and harming cycling sports in the country.