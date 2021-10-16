Woman killed in hand grenade attack

SUKKUR: A woman lost her life while her husband was seriously injured when some unidentified people attacked their house with a hand grenade, on Friday in district Kashmore-Kandhkot.

Police sources said that some unknown armed attackers hurled a hand grenade at the house of Zahid Banghwar in village Budho Banghwar in the limits of Bakhshapur Police Station in Kashmore-Kandhkot. The police further added that the hand grenade was thrown into the room occupied by Zahid and his wife. The explosion seriously injured Zubeda who succumbed to her wounds on way to the hospital. Her husband Zahid remains hospitalized in critical condition.

SHO Bakhshapur Police Station, Hussain Ali Shahani said that six months ago, Zahid Ali Bangwar and Zubeeda Brohi had contracted court marriage in Nawabshah. He said the couple were repeatedly being threatened by Brohi’s relatives, and strongly suspected her parents to be behind the plot to kill the couple. He said investigations were underway.