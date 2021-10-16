Police arrest man for rape, forced suicide

SUKKUR: The Tharparkar Police have arrested a man behind the suicide of a husband after a politically influential man sexually assaulted his wife in a village near Diplo, district Tharparkar.

According to police, a politically influential man, Sardar s/o Heemo, had sexually assaulted a woman identified as Hasso Kolhi on gunpoint in front of her husband, in village Motatio near Deeplo in District Tharparkar. The incident drove the victim’s husband, Ratan, into so much desperation and anxiety that he committed suicide. The police on Wednesday arrested the accused, Sardar s/o Heemo and registered a case for raping a woman and for her husband’s suicide.