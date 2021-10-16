Police arrest man for rape, forced suicide

SUKKUR: The Tharparkar Police have arrested a man behind the suicide of a husband after a politically influential man sexually assaulted his wife in a village near Diplo, district Tharparkar.
According to police, a politically influential man, Sardar s/o Heemo, had sexually assaulted a woman identified as Hasso Kolhi on gunpoint in front of her husband, in village Motatio near Deeplo in District Tharparkar. The incident drove the victim’s husband, Ratan, into so much desperation and anxiety that he committed suicide. The police on Wednesday arrested the accused, Sardar s/o Heemo and registered a case for raping a woman and for her husband’s suicide.
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife and another person, accusing them of adultery in Shikarpur on Friday.According to...
SUKKUR: A woman lost her life while her husband was seriously injured when some unidentified people attacked their...
SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai directed SSP Tharparkar to register FIR...
SUKKUR: PPP MNA and Secretary Information Nafisa Shah said on Friday Syed Khursheed Shah was being punished for the...
SUKKUR: Khairpur Police have finally resolved the murder of an NGO activist by arresting her stepson, while the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority has changed its policy that requires women to change...