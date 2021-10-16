Taliban say no public executions unless directed by top court

KABUL: The Taliban on Friday issued directives regarding the execution of criminals in public and said oit should not be carried out unless ordered by the country’s top court.

Taking to Twitter, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Islamic Emirate and wrote that punishing criminals publically should be avoided if the country’s top court has not issued such an order.

He added that if someone is publically executed, then the authorities concerned must provide an explanation to the public regarding the crime committed by the individual in question.