PUC supports legislation against forcible conversion to Islam, says Ashrafi

LAHORE: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Affairs, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, has said Islam is the biggest protector of the rights of non-Muslims and women in the history, and added there is no concept of coercion in Islam for converting non-Muslims to the faith.

SAPM Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was delivering the Friday sermon at the Grand Jamia Masjid, Baharia Town, Lahore.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said Ulema and Mashaikh across the country delivered Friday sermons on the “Rights of Women and Minorities in the light of ‘Seerat-e-Mustafa (SAW)”.

He said the clerics highlighted that Islam is the protector of the rights of non-Muslims and women and there is no concept of coercion in Islam; if anyone tries to forcibly convert someone to Islam, he should be punished severely.

Talking to the media, Ashrafi said the PUC and its allied organisations are in favor of legislation against forcible conversion to Islam, but it is not right to ban conversion to Islam and making it conditional with officials’ approval.

He said Islam is the protector of women’s rights; not giving women the right to inheritance and depriving them of education is against Islamic Shariah.

“It is the responsibility of Muslims to protect the rights of women and minorities,” Ashrafi said. To a question, he said Istikharah has been ordered by the Holy Prophet (SAW). The Djins (Jinaat) are not superior to human beings, he said adding that political leadership should not criticise others’ beliefs.

The bridegroom should discourage taking dowry from bride’s family. He said thousands of events and gatherings are being held across the country under the Ashra-e-Rehmatul-il-Alameen and a grand congregation will be held on 12th Rabiul Awal in Islamabad.

He said that those demanding implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa must start from their own homes, taking care of the rights of neighbors and orphans, keeping neighborhoods clean and not grabbing land of others.

The clerics advised everyone to start making ‘Madinah-style state’ from their very homes.