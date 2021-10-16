Saudi FM says talks with Iran cordial, exploratory

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said that talks with Iran had been "cordial," describing the negotiations as "exploratory,” the Financial Times reported on Friday.
"We are serious about the talks," bin Farhan told the FT in an interview. "For us, it’s not that big a shift. We’ve always said we want to find a way to stabilise the region."
The Saudi foreign minister said that four rounds of talks had been held with Iran since April, adding that Iran’s attitude had been "very friendly."
Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, referring to efforts to improve ties between the two countries, had said that talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have gone a "good distance".
Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Muslim powers in the Middle East, have been rivals for years, backing allies fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria, and elsewhere.
They cut diplomatic ties in 2016. —Agencies
ISLAMABAD: The onus to produce at least 51 percent of the total members of the Balochistan Assembly is on the movers...
SRINAGAR: Suspected militants killed an Indian Army officer and a trooper during a manhunt in Indian Illegally...
MOSCOW: Russia will host the United States, China and Pakistan next week for talks on Afghanistan, the Kremlin’s...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday lashed out at YouTubers for...
DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to hunt down those who vandalised some Hindu temples during Durga...
ISLAMABAD: The government has been unable to elect Shaukat Tarin as a Member of the Parliament within the stipulated...