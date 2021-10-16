Satellite to monitor smog

Islamabad : The government would carry out satellite monitoring of smog in the Punjab province and would receive real-time data about it that can greatly help tackle this grave issue.

According to the details, the climate change ministry is now in touch with Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) that would help get the information about the real-time situation regarding smog in the country.

A special control room will also be set up by the ministry where the relevant departments would submit reports about smog on daily basis.

The details revealed that the real-time satellite imagery detects the particulates —tiny bits of matter suspended in the atmosphere as aerosols that are part of what makes up smog. When the smog is so heavy, these clouds of air pollution can be easily seen from Space. This has two reasons. First, smog is optically thicker in the visual range and thus reduces the contrast of objects below it, or fades them away completely. Second, unlike typical clouds, smog is not white and can have brown tones.

The ministry is also reviewing the steps being taken by the Punjab government to address the factors causing smog including brick kilns, crop burning, vehicles emission and steel mills.