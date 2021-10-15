Couple, daughter shot dead over domestic issue in Kohat

KOHAT: A man shot dead his maternal uncle and aunt and their minor daughter over a domestic issue in Ustarzai Payan area in the limits of Ustarzai Police Station on Thursday. The police said that 40-year old Iftikhar Ali and his wife Rozeena and their five years old daughter were coming home when accused Qaiser Abbas, who was in waiting, opened fire on them. They said the victims received multiple bullet injuries and killed before being shifted to the hospital.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The police shifted the bodies to the hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the accused on the report of Naseem Akhtar, sister of slain Iftikhar Ali.

The motive behind the killing was stated to be a domestic issue between the two families.