PHC CJ concerned at poor condition of Chitral roads

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Qaiser Rasheed, on Thursday expressed concern over the poor condition of the roads in the Chitral district.

“The condition of roads in Chitral is very pathetic. It seems you have put Chitral roads at the mercy of Allah,” the chief justice remarked during a hearing.

The two-member bench was hearing a case pertaining to the Expressway and Motorway.

The bench asked the focal person of the National Highway Authority to submit a report about the seven kilometres road ahead of Lowari Tunnel in three weeks.

The NHA focal person told the court that the said road would be built within a month.

He submitted that the work on the Indus Highway was in full swing which would be completed by June 2022.