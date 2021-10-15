ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said the draft for the anti-forced conversion bill was controversial, which has created a debate.
Speaking in the Geo TV programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', he said that the issue of forced conversion of religion was only in three districts of Sindh, whereas such cases in KP, Punjab, and Balochistan were rare. He believed that the issue could be resolved through administrative discipline.
He said the bill was forwarded by Dr Ramesh Kumar in the National Assembly, adding, “We opposed the forced conversion of religion because according to Islamic teachings, no one could be forced to change religion.”
He said that the change of religion could not be linked with the 18-year age limit, adding that there should not be any restriction on anyone less than 18-year-old on changing his or her religion as it would be tantamount to interfering in someone’s personal matter.
