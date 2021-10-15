26 MPAs supporting Kamal, 40 opposing him: Buledi

ISLAMABAD: Former provincial minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi has said Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has lost support of the majority in the assembly and it is better for him to tender his resignation respectably.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, he said on Thursday that the CM enjoyed the support of only 26 MPAs, while 40-45 parliamentarians in the assembly had been opposing him. He said 14 disgruntled MPAs from the ruling coalition have filed a no-confidence motion, while the opposition members had also been siding with them for removal of Jam Kamal from his post.

The ex-minister said Jam Kamal had lost the confidence of the majority, with only 26 members in the 65-member House. He said that during the last three years, due to the poor governance of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, severe frustration, unrest, unemployment and institutional performance had been affected in Balochistan. He alleged that after assuming power, the CM had run all important matters of the province personally without any consultation, which caused irreparable damage to the province.