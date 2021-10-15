Ex-minister joins JUIF

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Shahzada Gustasap Khan, who had quitted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf over the high inflation recently, on Thursday announced to jointhe Jamiat ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF).

“I have fed up with the traditional politics of parties and that is why I quit the PTI and joined Jamiat ulema-i-Islam-Fazl,” Shahzada Gustasap told reporters here.

He said that hehad met with the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and joined the religious party in the presence of Senator Talha Mahmood.

“Though the PTI had come into power in the name of change, it failed to control high inflation and unemployment,” he went on to add.

The former minister said that he would also hold a mega public meeting in Mansehra and would also ensure that his entire group joins his new party.

“The people have been looking for the religious parties to come into power and enforce the true justice system in the country,” Gustasap Khan said.

“The JUI-F has not only been waging a jihad for the enforcement of Shariah but also wants to come into power through peace and votes’ power,” Khan said. “The political parties which came into power since the country’s inception couldn’t address the inflation, unemployment and other core issues faced by this nation,” he said.