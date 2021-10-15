COAS taekwondo from Nov 6

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) G-1 Taekwondo Championship will start from November 6 here at Liaquat Gymnasium.
Around 300 national athletes from across the country will compete in the event.
Along with two national teams of Pakistan, provincial, departments, and services teams will also participate in the event. International referees are to supervise the event.
