Govt employees freed after plea bargain: LHC seeks reply from NAB chairman, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday sought replies from Establishment secretary, Punjab chief secretary and NAB chairman on a petition seeking removal of government employees who were involved in NAB cases but freed after gaining plea bargain.

The petitioner, advocate Nadeem Sarwar said under Section 15 of the NAB, a person who has gained plea bargain is considered guilty. He pointed out that 195 government employees from Punjab had got plea bargain but no one was removed from office.

He said the government is not following Supreme Court orders to remove plea bargain employees and initiate departmental action against them.

The court after hearing arguments issued notices to respondents for November 4 and sought replies.