Tayyab carries Pakistan hopes in CAS Open semis

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Tayyab Aslam would be carrying Pakistan’s hopes going into the semi-finals of Chief of the Air Staff (CAS)-Serena Hotel International Squash event following his emphatic win in quarter-finals against Tsz Kwan Lau (Hong Kong) Wednesday here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex.

Tayyab won 10-12, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 following 42 minutes of exciting squash. Tsz Kwan was aggressive on the onset, getting involved in long rallies to take a close first game. Tayyab fought brilliantly with the help of some exciting top of the court knicks backed by front court power shots. He ultimately won the next three courtesy of his aggression and consistent approach.

“Following tough beginning, all went easy for me as I started playing my usual game. Tsz Kwan was in good form, forcing me to play my best game which I did to win the quarter-finals. Following tough pre-quarters the other day, today I feel much more comfortable and my shots were also getting along well,” Tayyab said.

Tayyab however faces a tough semi against free flowing in-form Frenchman Auguste Dussourd (FRA) who was stretched to distance by Farhan Zaman (Pakistan) before winning 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-2, 11-8. The quarter-finals that saw many ups and downs finally settled in Auguste Dussourd favour.

“I could have won the match as we both had a chance in the final game. Couple of misses pegged me down as I lost a good opportunity of making it to the semis,” Farhan said.

Second seed Karim El Hammamy (Egypt) failed to turn up for the last quarter-final against Henry Leung (HKG) who was awarded a walkover. Karim was having fever and could not turn up to play the quarters. He was tested for Covid-19 virus and Dengue virus which turned negative.

Later it was known that he was suffering from throat infection. Karim played a tough match against Israr Ahmad the other day and went down with normal throat infection. “We conducted tests on him which all turned negative as he was having possibly throat infection,” one of the officials when contacted said.

Henry Leung will now play the second semis against Egyptian Moustafa El Sirty, an easy 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 winner against Max Lee (Hong Kong). All foreign girls made it to the semi-finals in the $12000 Combaxx Women event.

Results: Men’s quarter-finals: Tayyab Aslam (PAK) bt Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG) 10-12, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 (42 Min); Auguste Dussourd (FRA) bt Farhan Zaman (PAK) 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-2, 11-8 (40 Min); Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) bt Max Lee (HKG) 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 (24 Min): Henry Leung (HKG) got walkover against Karim El Hammamy (EGY).

Women’s quarter-finals: Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) bt Nadia Pfister (SUI) 11-4, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6; Salma Eltayeb (EGY) bt Farah Momen (EGY) 11-5, 11-5, 11-9; Nadeen Kotb (EGY) bt Sadia Gul (PAK) 11-4, 11-1, 11-1; Marie Stephan (FRA) bt Noorul Huda (PAK) 11-2, 11-0, 11-6.