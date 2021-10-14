In search of leadership

According to some news reports,19 bureaucrats have gotten three housing units each in government schemes. Unfortunately, the extraction of excess perks, assets or facilities by a super-privileged elite at the expense of the hapless, inflation-riddled nation continues unabated.

The incumbent government’s performance is no different from that of its predecessors, which it loves to bash in public on regular intervals. The pertinent question is: who is going to stem this rot and when? One can only hope that we shall find a great and determined, yet humble and sincere leader who could lead us to our destiny as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore