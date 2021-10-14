In search of leadership

According to some news reports,19 bureaucrats have gotten three housing units each in government schemes. Unfortunately, the extraction of excess perks, assets or facilities by a super-privileged elite at the expense of the hapless, inflation-riddled nation continues unabated.
The incumbent government’s performance is no different from that of its predecessors, which it loves to bash in public on regular intervals. The pertinent question is: who is going to stem this rot and when? One can only hope that we shall find a great and determined, yet humble and sincere leader who could lead us to our destiny as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
If the recent voting pattern is taken as a yardstick of popularity, the PTI’s popularity certainly seems to be on...
The rising economy of China and its vast political influence has helped it emerge as a global power. This economic...
The time has come to switch from conventional farming to organic farming. When the Indian state Sikkim can emerge as...
This refers to the letter 'You need a plan' by Arif Majeed. The writer has rightly suggested that Pakistan's economy...
Murree is situated on a slope and any heavy structure erected on it could cause a catastrophic loss of life and...
It has been almost two years since the Modi government revoked two important constitutional provisions regarding...