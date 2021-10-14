Cop among four injured in firing incidents

Four people, including a policeman, were wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Wednesday.

The Aziz Bhatti police said Zakir, 21, son of Kashif, was returning with his friends in a car after playing cricket when an exchange of hot words took place between them and a person or persons travelling in a Prado on University Road. Somebody from the Prado opened fire at them, leaving Zakir wounded. The injured man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Police have lodged a case and are looking for CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

In another incident, head constable Saleem Gul was injured when a gun went off accidentally at his house in Gulshan-e-Ghazi within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

Separately, Muhammad Afzal, 62, was wounded after a stray bullet hit and injured him in the Saeedabad area. He was rushed to the CHK.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Bashir was shot and wounded during a clash at Saleh Muhammad Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. He was taken to the JPMC.

Cylinder explosion An eatery employee was injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Malir.

The incident took place at a restaurant located in the Memon Goth area in Malir. Police and rescue workers reached the site and transported the casualty to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The injured person was identified as 32-year-old Ayub, son of Essa. Police said he was seriously injured after a gas cylinder at the eatery exploded with a loud bang.