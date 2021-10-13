Sindh establishes HRIMS to digitise human rights data

KARACHI: The Human Rights Information Management System (HRIMS) has been established at the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The system was handed over to the Sindh Human Rights Department in a ceremony here on Tuesday in Karachi. Surendar Valasai, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Human Rights, was the chief guest of the ceremony who formally launched Sindh’s HRIMS housed at the provincial Directorate of Human Rights Department.

Sindh’s Human Rights Information Management System aims to address governance challenges linked to human rights data collection.

Speaking at the event, Surendar Valasai said, “The Sindh government is a pioneer in legislations and initiatives to promote human rights in Sindh. However, reporting of this data and progress achieved by Sindh is a big challenge due to which Sindh cannot project its accomplishments.

HRIMS is a proactive solution to digitise the human rights-based data and we hope to overcome the province’s data and reporting challenges through this system.”

Secretary Human Rights Department Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar said, “It is very important for Sindh to improve its infrastructure around human rights-based data collection and match its federal and provincial counterparts so the province can produce quality reports for international treaty obligations, including core human rights conventions, GSP+ and sustainable development goals.

The HRIMS is the first step to improve the data ecosystem in Sindh and contribute towards reporting on Pakistan’s international treaty obligations as well as making evidence-based and data-backed policies in Sindh.”