President appoints Zahir Shah as NAB deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Zahir Shah as deputy chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Law ministry issued notification of appointment of Zahir Shah as deputy chairman NAB Tuesday and according to notification he was appointed under Section 7 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, for a period of three year.
Zahir Shah before his appointment as deputy chairman assuming his duties in the NAB as a Director General Operations NAB at the NAB headquarters and was a senior-most in the NAB.
NAB’s deputy chairman post got vacant after the resignation of Hussain Asghar, who resigned from the post on October 4.
