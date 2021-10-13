Govt seeks joint session of Parliament on 14th

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday decided to summon hurriedly called sessions of both houses of the parliament on Thursday (October 14) to table important legislations concerning national affairs.

According to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan a summary for the sessions had been sent to the president by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Earlier, Awan held back-to-back consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser over the parliamentary sessions.

A hectic legislative agenda is on the cards. During the sessions, "important legislation concerning national affairs are likely to be tabled. It is likely that the government's legislative agenda of electoral reforms, including the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and I-voting facility for overseas Pakistanis, and an ordinance concerning the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would be tabled.