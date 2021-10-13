ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) amid the evolving situation in Afghanistan, PTI’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar said on Tuesday.

“The prime minister wanted Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed to serve for a few more months,” Dogar, the special assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, said during an interview with a private TV channel.

The chief whip said the premier, during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, had mentioned that respect for the army and for the prime minister go hand in hand, adding the government wanted to be on the same page with all the institutions. The prime minister, according to Dogar, had noted that Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum was also a good professional soldier. Dogar said now a panel of three to five names would be put forward before the prime minister and he would pick the new DG ISI from them. “The prime minister said he has no egoistical concerns (when it comes to the appointment). The prime minister’s body language during his meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa remained positive and he was satisfied. He told the cabinet that he had an exemplary relationship with the army chief.”

Amir Dogar explained that a lengthy meeting took place between the prime minister and the COAS Monday night in which it was decided that three to five more names would be sent in accordance with relevant rules and regulations and the prime minister would choose one of them for the post. He insisted that it was a matter of personal preference of the prime minister, but “there may have been a procedural deficiency”. He reminded anchorperson Nadeem Malik that the prime minister had already told the United States ‘absolutely not’ and he had also told the army chief to follow all procedures in accordance with relevant rules. He acknowledged that the prime minister had insisted during the cabinet meeting that he was not a mere rubber stamp.

Amir Dogar said that both COAS Bajwa and DG ISI Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed greatly supported the democratic process and it would have been appropriate if the situation had not reached the present level. Dogar quoted the prime minister as saying that Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum was a good general and he had no objection over his posting but the procedure should be followed in letter and spirit. In view of the current situation in the region, he said the prime minister did not want to lower the morale of the armed forces. Amir Dogar said that the opposition wanted to approach the GHQ’s Gate No 4 to exploit the situation to their benefit but nothing of the sort would happen.

The prime minister, Dogar maintained, was an honest and upright person and he believed in the supremacy of the law. He also quoted the prime minister as saying that as an elected prime minister, he was the country’s chief executive.