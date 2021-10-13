 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
‘Anti-Pakhtuns’ diatribe of PM protested

Peshawar
Bureau report
October 13, 2021

PESHAWAR: Activists of Mazdoor Kisan Party on Tuesday staged demonstration against the alleged anti-Pakhtuns statement of Imran Khan.

Led by the president Shakeel Waheedullah Khan, the participants, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, staged a rally outside the Peshawar Press Club.

