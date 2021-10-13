‘Anti-Pakhtuns’ diatribe of PM protested

Five held during anti-encroachment campaign PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested five persons during an operation against encroachment in the Beri Bagh...

Popular Pashto folksinger awarded PhD degree PESHAWAR: Noted Pashto folksinger Karan Khan was awarded PhD degree after he successfully defended his doctorate...

Family of missing bureaucrat asked to return his salaries to exchequer PESHAWAR: The family of a senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service who had gone missing during service...

Muqam slams PM’s alleged remarks against Pakhtuns By Our correspondentPESHAWAR/ NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam has slammed...

Pesco employees protest against proposed privatisation MARDAN: Hundreds of employees of Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Tuesday staged a protest rally outside Mardan...