Seeded players move ahead in National Tennis

LAHORE: Seeded players moved into the next stage as the Sapphire Open National Tennis Championship 2021 was formally inaugurated here at the PLTA Courts on Tuesday.

In Men’s Singles Group Matches of Group A, Aqeel Khan beat Usman Rafiq 6-1, 6-1 while another seeded player Heera Ashiq beat Ahmed Babar 6-3, 6-4.

In Group B, Muzamil Murtaza beat Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-4, 6-3. In Group C, Muhammad Abid beat Hassan Riaz 6-1, 6-0 and Yousaf Khalil beat Imran Bhatti 7-6, 6-2.

In Group D, Shoaib Khan beat Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 6-3 and Mudassar Murtaza beat Ijaz Khan 6-2, 6-1.

In boys U-14 first round, Xeerak Mustafa beat Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-0, Omar Jawad beat Abubakar Khalil 4-2, 4-2, Taimoor Khan beat Eesa Fahad 4-0, 4-0, Abdullah Sajjad Wahla beat Inam Bari 4-0, 4-0, and Sohaan Noor beat Muhammad Mustafa 5-3, 4-2.

In Boys U-16 first round, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Ibrahim Ashraf 6-4, 6-2, Abdullah Pirzada beat Hamza Rehmat 6-3, 6-4, Yafaat Nadim beat Abubakar Khalil 6-3, 6-1, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Jawad 6-2, 6-1, Shehryar Anees beat Sohaan Noor 6-1, 6-0, and Kamran Khan beat Arman Kamran 6-1, 6-2.