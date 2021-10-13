SHC issues warrants against board of revenue, land utilisation secretaries

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday took exception to the failure of the secretaries of the board of revenue and land utilisation despite court orders in a land allotment case, and issued bailable warrants against them.
The warrants were issued on a petition of former vice chancellor Dr Zafar Saeed Saify against an encroachment on a land allotted for the purpose of an anti-cancer drug research centre.
The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the court had issued certain directives for the removal of the encroachment and handing over the possession of the land to the petitioner, but the court orders had not been complied with in letter and spirit.
As the matter was taken up before a division bench, headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, both secretaries were called absent.
