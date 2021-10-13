Iranian CG meets FIA’s Amir Farouqi

The consul general of Iran in Karachi, Nourian Hassan, met with Amir Farouqi, director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Sindh, the other day, and discussed issues of human trafficking, illegal entry by citizens into each other’s territory, and counter-terrorism and
relevant issues.
In this constructive meeting, both personalities noted that the Pakistan and Iran were long-lasting friends and had brotherly ties.
FIA Director Farouqi assured the Iranian consul general of the best cooperation in resolving the relevant issues, and hoped that both countries’ relations would be reaching the next level during the tenure of Nourian Hassan as consul general of Iran in Karachi. The Iranian diplomat thanked Farouqi for extending his best cooperation to the Iranian Consulate Karachi.
