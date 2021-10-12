Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari blessed with a boy

ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, has been blessed with a baby boy. Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar announced that the baby was born on October 10.
"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," she wrote on Twitter. Reacting to the news, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the brother of Bakhtawar, also expressed his joy of becoming an uncle (mamoo). Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar's youngest sister, also tweeted about the news and expressed her gratefulness. "Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!" she wrote.
