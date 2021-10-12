Important meeting to address wild speculations

Top figures of the civil and military leaderships met late Monday to find a mutually-agreeable way forward

An external view of the PM Office.

ISLAMABAD: A breakthrough seems to be on the cards to end days of rumours and gossiping flooding the social media fueling the impression of a deepening crisis engulfing the country, sources say.

The unaddressed speculations around a rumoured deadlock between the civil and military leaderships became a source of uncertainty for the stock market over the last few days as well as the political arena.

Knowledgeable people and quarters concerned in the power headquarters insist that there is no deadlock and an amicable resolution is likely soon. Top figures of the civil and military leaderships met late Monday to find a mutually-agreeable way forward, they say.

The outcome of the meeting is not yet known; however, the meeting having taken place is being seen as a positive step by these insiders.