JOMO Tech appoints Ali Khan-Bajauri as its CEO

KARACHI: JOMO Technologies on its first anniversary has appointed Ali Khan-Bajauri as its CEO effective immediately.

JOMO is one of Pakistan’s fastest growing fashion e-retailers and rapidly changing how people perceive fashion, lifestyle and eComm shopping through a unique and unrivaled customer service and e-commerce delivery model in Pakistan.

Ali returned to Pakistan after a 25+ years career with B2B and B2C businesses across North America, Europe and Asia, serving blue chip companies like Nestlé, Engro Corp, MARS and Maple Leaf Foods Canada. He joined GroupM (world’s largest media investment house) in 2020 and went on to successfully bring Wavemaker - a leading global media and digital agency - to Pakistan.

According to a release Ali is “well placed to lead the developments and operations of the company and his immediate focus will be to ensure that the eCommerce business under JOMO Technologies continues to expand in Pakistan, GCC and internationally.”