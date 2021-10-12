CDA chairman’s dismay over hospital pharmacy performance

Islamabad:Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed paid a surprise visit to the CDA Hospital on Monday.

He inspected the construction work of the new block in the hospital and directed that the remaining work be completed in 10 days. The CDA chairman further directed that facilities for treatment of hearing impairedness in children and cardiac disease treatment facilities should be provided in the new block.

During the surprise visit, the Chairman CDA reprimanded the pharmacy staff for their poor performance and directed that disciplinary action be taken against the incompetent and negligent employees. Issuing show cause notice to the pharmacy in-charge, he ordered that all the four windows should be made operational so that the patients do not have to wait long.