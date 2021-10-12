 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Throwball coaching course concludes

Sports
October 12, 2021

LAHORE: The three-day throwball coaching course, organised by Pakistan Throwball Federation at Mani Sports Complex, has concluded. In all, 50 coaches and school teachers participated in the course. Ume Laila and Maqbool Arain delivered lectures about new rules and regulations, physical fitness and nutrition.

More From Sports
More From Latest