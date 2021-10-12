Govt to facilitate tech investments

KARACHI: The government would facilitate technology investments to create more jobs in the sector, commerce advisor said on a visit to Careem’s headquarters in Dubai.

Advsior Abdul Razak Dawood met senior leadership of the ride hailing company to discuss the potential of technology that contributed in making Pakistan an investment hub over the last few years. The advisor also praised the company’s efforts in fostering and nurturing the tech industry in the country.

“Careem is a great example of how Pakistan is a country ripe with potential in so many different sectors, technology being one of them”, he said. The team at the company enlightened the Advisor with their journey of creating a mobility ecosystem in Pakistan and the Middle East.

Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Taimur Khan Jhagra, provincial minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance also visited Careem’s headquarters.