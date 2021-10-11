‘Lahore – The heart of Pakistan’ London buses go live

LONDON: The beautiful city of Lahore has been projected globally as 150 iconic red London buses go live with the ‘Lahore – The heart of Pakistan’ branding adorned on busy routes of London.

The campaign has been launched to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Lahore and also to project Pakistan’s soft image of beauty and culture at a city like London which is known as the capital of the world as almost every nationality of the world has a strong presence in the city.

The buses pass through busy areas of Westminster outside the UK Parliament, 10 Downing Street, Oxford Street, Trafalgar Square, St John’s Wood, Marble Arch, Kesal Green. The 150 buses carrying the banners projecting Lahore’s beauty start from bus despots just outside of London’s Zone 1 and Zone 2 and then enter into the central covering over 5,000 kilometres daily.

The initiative has been launched by a private housing company to attract investment in Lahore in the wake of Punjab government offering incentives to those interested in investing in Pakistan.

The same group recently announced the launch of a $30 million luxury development in central Lahore and also announced their collaboration with leading Italian fashion house VERSACE Ceramics.

Zeeshan Shah, who is amongst the organisers of the campaign, said that Lahore has undergone a $10 billion urban transformation in recent years cementing its place as the cultural and economic heart of Pakistan.

“It’s the preferred investment destination of Pakistan and this is the message we wanted to give to the world from London, the global capital,” he said adding that during four weeks, millions will see these buses depicting the diversity and beauty of Lahore.

Zeeshan Shah said the buses have been launched to celebrate the beauty and richness of Lahore as Pakistan is known for the beauty of Lahore. The former apprentice contestant said the moving buses will create an unparalleled lasting visual impact on millions of pedestrians, especially the tourists, who have returned to London after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted last month.