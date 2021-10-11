Junior National Tennis from today

LAHORE: The Sapphire Junior National Championship will take place from Monday (today) at Punjab Tennis Academy courts, Bagh - e - Jinnah, Lahore.

Rashid Malik, secretary PLTA, said that competitions will be held in categories of Boys U-18, Boys U-18 Doubles, Girls U-18, Girls U-18 Doubles, Boys U-16, Boys U-14, Girls U-14, Boys U-14 Doubles, Boys U-12, Girls U-12, Boys / Girls U-12 Doubles and Boys / Girls U-10.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik further informed that for the development and encouragement of seniors & Junior Players, 12 categories have been announced. All final matches of the championship will be played on 16th October at 3:00 PM.