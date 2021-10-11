CM says Dr AQ Khan was great asset

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The chief minister in his condolence message said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great asset to the nation as he had played a vital role in the country’s defence through the use of nuclear energy.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, KP government spokesman and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash expressed a deep sense of shock and sorrow over the demise.

In a condolence message, he termed the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer a national tragedy and irreparable loss. “Such patriotic scientists are born once in centuries,” he added.

“He made the national defence invincible with his innovative nuclear and missile technology,” Bangash maintained, adding the KP government and people had been deeply saddened by the demise of their great scientist.