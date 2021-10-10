Imran should not divert public attention by giving NRO to mafia, thieves: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the dooms day of thief Imran Khan and mafia has drawn close on robbery of billion of rupees. The people should come to know that Imran Khan and his ATMs filled how many accounts during 3 years. She said this in a statement issued here Saturday.
She cautioned that Imran Khan and his ministers should not try to divert the attention of people by giving NRO to thieves and mafias. Time has gone for leveling allegations through statements and tweets, she remarked. Imran Khan cannot divert the attention of people from thieves and plunderers by leveling allegations against Shehbaz Sharif. She went on to say that Supreme Court, High Court, National Crime Agency and London Court have given certificate of Sadiq and Amin to Shehbaz Sharif. The entire world has heard the echo of slap of London Court, Supreme Court, High Court and NCA.
