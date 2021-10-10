PSA celebratesWorld Squash Day

KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association celebrated World Squash Day by organising a special junior event on Saturday.

The venue was full of banners and posters of World Squash Day while world squash day streamers were hanged all over the main roads of Lahore.

Besides, the association distributed racquets and bags among players.

Chief Guest Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman announced an international tournament next month.

President Punjab Squash Noor UI Amin Mengal said the day will be celebrated with the same passion every year.