Plot to destroy peace in Pakistan, Afghanistan: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has warned that anti-Muslim forces are unleashing a conspiracy to destroy peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Explosions in mosques in Afghanistan are deplorable, he said while addressing the Pakistan Stability and Ulema-Mashaykh Convention here on Friday. Ashrafi, who is also chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said that after the new developments in Afghanistan, the responsibility of Mihrab-o-Mimbar has increased manifold. India is conspiring to create misunderstandings and chaos between Afghanistan and Pakistan, he warned. “India wants to cause sectarian strife in Afghanistan and Pakistan in which it has failed in the past,” he said, adding that Ulema and Mashaykh have to play their role in foiling the enemy’s conspiracies like they had done in maintaining peace in Muharramul Haram.

He said the PUC has initiated consultations with the religious and political leadership of the country on the current situation in the country and Afghanistan, and meetings in this regard are being started from Saturday (today). He said that during Ashra-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, the solution to contemporary problems will be presented to the nation in accordance with the teachings of holy prophet Mohammed (SAW). He said Pakistan Stability Ulema-Mashaykh Conventions, Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conferences, seminars and religious congratulations will be held during the months of Rabi-ul-Awwal and Rabius Saani. He urged the young generation to study the life of holy prophet Mohammed (SAW), his pious companions and the Ahl-e-Bayt, adding that the only role model for Muslims is the holy prophet Mohammed (SAW).

Ashrafi emphasized that Islam is the religion of peace and security, and the purpose of the gatherings in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is to present the solution to contemporary issues in the light of Seerat-e-Tayyiba. He announced that a seminar on the rights of minorities and women will be organized soon in Islamabad in the light of Seerat-e-Tayyiba.