National Resilience Day observed

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Rescue 1122 observed 8th October as the ‘National Resilience Day’ across Punjab to pay homage to all those who lost their lives, got injured and displaced in devastating earthquake of 2005 in Pakistan.

On the directions of Director General PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer rallies, walks, awareness seminars and training workshops were organised in all districts of Punjab to highlight our national resolve for preparedness and the journey from the 2005 earthquake to the development of a world class Rescue 1122 Emergency Management System. Speaking on the occasion, DG PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer prayed for Shuhada of 8th October earthquake and expressed his solidarity with the victims and their families.