 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Wendy Sherman meets Bajwa: General Qamar Javed Bajwa stresses meaningful Pak-US bilateral engagements

Top Story
Our Correspondent
October 09, 2021
Wendy Sherman meets Bajwa: General Qamar Javed Bajwa stresses meaningful Pak-US bilateral engagements

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised maintaining meaningful bilateral engagement for an enduring multi-domain relationship between Pakistan and the USA.

He was talking to Wendy R Sherman, US deputy secretary of state, who called on him, here on Friday. The COAS said that Pakistan was committed to making all-out efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, and it supported an all-inclusive Afghan government.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed, the ISPR said in a statement.

The visiting official appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, specially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

More From Top Story
More From Latest