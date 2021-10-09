RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised maintaining meaningful bilateral engagement for an enduring multi-domain relationship between Pakistan and the USA.

He was talking to Wendy R Sherman, US deputy secretary of state, who called on him, here on Friday. The COAS said that Pakistan was committed to making all-out efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, and it supported an all-inclusive Afghan government.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed, the ISPR said in a statement.

The visiting official appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, specially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.