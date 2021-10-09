Northern edge Central Punjab as Balochistan rise

LAHORE: Northern edged out Central Punjab by five wickets in the 23rd match of the National T20 Cup here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday evening.

Northern’s opening batsman Ali Imran played a key role in the win with his fluent half century. The 195-run was achieved in the final over when Rohail Nazir hit the winning boundary on the third ball.

Ali laid the foundation for the big chase with his 55 runs off 32 balls, hitting five mighty sixes and three fours. He maintained his nerves despite losing his opening partner Nasir Nawaz (10) in the very first over, who hit a six and a four.

Ali and Haider Ali then took control of the match only to be separated at 102 when Hussain Talat made the opener edge the ball to keeper Mohamamd Akhlaq. After an addition of 19 runs to the total, Ali was followed by Haider. CP spinner Qasim Akram tossed the ball to Haider in such a fashion that it landed from his bat in the safe hands of Zafar Gohar. Haider made 37 in 29 balls. He hit three fours and a six. Captain Umer Amin contributed 13 with two fours in 10 balls. Mubashir Khan (22 in 14 balls with one four and two sixes), Aamer Jamal (27) and Rohail 26 completed the job for northern.

Hussain Talat and Qasim Akram took two wickets each and Faheem Ashraf got one.

Earlier, Ahmed Shehzad and Mohammad Akhlaq provided a solid start to Central Punjab, scoring 124 runs off 72 balls. Shehzad scored 77 off 45 balls with 10 boundaries and a six whereas Akhlaq made 61 with five boundaries and three sixes.

Shoaib Malik scored 19 runs whereas Faheem Ashraf made 12.

Aamer Jamal bagged three wickets while Zaman Khan and Sohail Tanvir took a wicket each.

On Thursday night, Balochistan eased past defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — their third consecutive win of the tournament here at the Gaddafi Stadium .

It was national team opener Imam-ul-Haq who steered Balochistan to a six-wicket triumph.

Balochistan, without some of their key players who have contracted Covid-19, first restricted KP to 155 for six and then reached the target for the loss of four wickets in 19.4 overs.

Imam (64) coming at number three with the fall of Abdul Bangalzai (14) at 33, joined Abdul Shafique, who made 28.

Imam, who also won the player of the match award, in his unbeaten innings faced 46 balls and hit six fours. He was also supported by Haris Sohail (14), Umaid Asif (20).

Imran Khan got two wickets.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan anchored Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a fighting total against Balochistan.

After KP were two down in the sixth over for 37 runs and three in the seventh for 51, Farhan secured his team’s innings with a 78-run knock off 49 balls. He faced 49 balls and struck nine fours and a six.

Openers Aamer Azmat (4), Israrullah (19) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (17) failed to click. Farhan was bowled in the 19th over.

Balochistan pacer Junaid Khan chipped in with three wickets while Najeebullah and Amad Butt got one apiece.