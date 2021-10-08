Day without COVID-19 death after a month

Rawalpindi : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though another 120 patients have been tested positive for the infection from the twin cities taking the tally to 141,624 Thursday.

The population in this region of the country has witnessed a day without reporting of COVID-19 death after a month. It is worth mentioning here that COVID-19 had claimed a total of 2,106 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 91 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and 29 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 35,694 patients have so far been reported of which 1,176 have lost their lives due to the illness while 34,092 have recovered. On Thursday, there were a total of 426 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi of which 35 patients belonging to the district were hospitalized in town while 391 were in isolation at their homes.

On the other hand, a total of 105,930 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 102,870 have recovered while 930 have lost their lives. On Thursday, the number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 2,130 after the recovery of 124 patients in the last 24 hours.