Senior officials meet Sikh community members in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Senior officials assured the members of the Sikh community at the Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh on Wednesday that all resources were being used to arrest the killers of Satnam Singh.
Satnam Singh, a herbalist and member of the Sikh community, was shot dead by unknown assailants inside his clinic on the Charsadda Road in Peshawar, last week.
Peshawar division Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, who was accompanied by other officials, told the community leaders that the killing of Satnam Singh had shocked the entire KP. The senior official thanked the community for showing restraint after the incident. Relatives of late Satnam Singh were also present on the occasion.
The community leader Baba Jee Gurpal Singh thanked the officials for visiting the community and offering condolences to the aggrieved family members and others. He assured the officers of cooperation from the community.
