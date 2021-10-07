592 arrested in Peshawar actions: police

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested 592 criminals involved in robberies, snatching, lifting and other street crimes during the current year, an official said on Wednesday.

In a report released to the media, Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan said the police had busted a number of gangs involved in street crimes and arrested its 592 members.

He added that looted goods worth millions have been recovered from the held criminals that included Rs19 million cash, 141 tolas of gold ornaments, 150 cellular phones, five laptops as well as a number of cars and motorbikes.

The CCPO said that a number of trouble points in the city were identified and properly manned and supervised to stop the street crimes. The situation has improved with the measures taken by the police, he added.

He said patrolling in the streets had been increased while all the SPs have been directed to review the trouble points and further improve the security there.

An increase in street crimes was witnessed in the last many weeks, especially in the urban and suburban areas of the provincial capital. There were also reports that most of the street crimes cases are not being lodged or in some cases the cops only register a roznamcha. Police officials, however, claim that every case is being reported and no FIR is avoided.