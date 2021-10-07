Listen to public woes and resolve them, Memon directs DCs

The newly appointed commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Wednesday held a meeting with all the seven deputy commissioners of the city.

He directed the deputy commissioners to play their role in combating the fear of dengue in the city. The deputy commissioners briefed Memon regarding their work for the benefit of citizens. Additional commissioner Asad Ali also attended the meeting.

The commissioner also monitored actions against encroachment, polio campaigns and implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19.

The deputy commissioners, according to a press statement issued by the commissioner's office, briefed the commissioner Karachi regarding progress on encroachment removal in their respective districts.

Memon monitored the cleaning work of drains in the city and said the encroachment should be removed in the light of the Supreme Court’s orders. It was decided in the meeting that in order to combat dengue, the relevant municipal agencies and governmental departments would be mobilised. Memon said that the performance of vaccination centers throughout the city would be made better.

The commissioner said that actions should be taken in coordination with the Sindh Building Control Authority to prevent building collapse incidents in the city.

The deputy commissioner Malir said that more than 3,000 acres of land had been cleared from encroachment in the district. He said that the land had been vacated from encroachers in the past 1 year. The deputy commissioner Keamari briefed that 2,000 acres of land had been vacated in the district.

The commissioner was informed that measures were being taken to resolve traffic congestion in District Keamari. On the directions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Maripur Express Road had been completed in six months, the deputy commissioner Malir said.

“Listen to public woes and resolve them,” said Memon, adding that the district administration should work in close coordination with all municipal agencies of the city.

The commissioner said all local government department, municipal agencies and other utility agencies on board while solving public's issues.

Memon directed the deputy commissioners to prepare a thorough report on the miseries of public and suggest recommendation for their resolution as well. The report, he said, should be presented before him every month. The commissioner also asked the deputy commissioners to remain in contact with the public.