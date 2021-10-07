Major reshuffle in Army

New corps commanders of Karachi, Peshawar and Gujranwala have also been appointed in the reshuffle

RAWALPINDI: In a major reshuffle in the army, Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been appointed as the new Director General of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), replacing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed who has been posted as Corps Commander Peshawar, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated Wednesday.



Lt Gen Faiz had been serving as ISI chief since June, 2019. He would be the fourth most-senior general when Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa completes his term as the army chief.

The reshuffle also saw appointments of new corps commanders of Karachi, Peshawar and Gujranwala.

National Defence University (NDU) President Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed has been posted as Karachi Corps Commander. Lt. Gen Nauman Mehmood, serving as Peshawar Corps Commander, has been posted as NDU President in Islamabad.

Gujranwala Corps Commander Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir Shah (former ISI chief) has been posted as the Quarter Master General, replacing Lt Gen Amir Abbasi who along with Inspector General Arms Lt Gen Majid Ehsan and Commander Army Air Defence Command Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan is retiring this month.

Adjutant General Lt Gen Muhammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala Corps Commander.

Vice Chief of the General Staff Maj Gen Muhammad Asim Malik of Baloch Regiment was promoted to the three-star rank and posted as Adjutant General.

The newly-appointed ISI chief, Lt Gen Anjum, was a commander in Operation Zarb-e-Azb, and during Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, he was posted as the inspector-general of the Frontier Corps Balochistan. He has also held the position of commander 5 Corps, Sindh.

Lt Gen Anjum was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in September 2019.

Hailing from the Pakistan Military Academy’s 77th Long Course and the Punjab Regiment, Lt Gen Anjum has also served as the commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

The new DG ISI has also commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, Thal.

A graduate of UK’s Royal College of Defence Studies, Lt Gen Anjum also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.

The newly-appointed ISI chief is also a graduate of NDU Islamabad.

Lt Gen Anjum is a native of Mohra Sheikhan, Kontrilla, in Rawalpindi district’s Gujar Khan.