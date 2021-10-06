Passenger plane suffers bird hit at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A foreign airline’s passenger plane narrowly escaped an accident Tuesday as it was hit by a bird near the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. With around 350 passengers on board, the Istanbul-bound plane was hit by a bird as soon as it took off. The pilot, however, managed to turn the plane around and landed it safely at the airport. The airline accepted the passengers' request and arranged their stay in a hotel till another flight to Istanbul, refunding their money for PCR tests. Earlier, after the flight had been cancelled and the passengers were allowed to leave for their homes. Fearing a protest by passengers, authorities had called for additional contingents of the Airport Security Force (ASF) to control the situation.