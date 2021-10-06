KP ready to hold local govt elections from November

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has informed the Election Commission that the provincial government is prepared to hold local government elections in November 2021.

The Election Commission, which met here under Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday, was informed by the KP Election Commission that it was willing to hold the local government elections in phases. The Election Commission directed its secretariat to ask the KPK provincial government to present full schedule of the phased conduct of local government elections in its October 14 meeting, so the date of the first round of elections in November 2021 could be decided.

With regard to delimitation of constituencies of general elections, the ECP decided that new delimitation would be carried out for the next elections keeping in view the population figures published by the government. The ECP directed the office to make necessary arrangements in this regard. The Election Commission also directed making preparations for the forthcoming elections to ensure timely completion of all necessary arrangements before elections.

The Election Commission also decided to use updated electoral rolls in the 2023 elections. The Election Commission has also appealed to the public to ensure registration of their voting ID card at a permanent or existing address, so the accuracy of the vote is verified according to the ID card data. It also passed directives to ensure the votes of the deceased are excluded. The Election Commission was also given an in-camera briefing on the Daska Election Inquiry Report. The meeting was attended by secretary Election Commission, four provincial elections commissioners and senior officers of the commission.