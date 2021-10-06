Diabetes and endocrinology centre planned for Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Medical College (PMC) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Pharmevo for the establishment of Diabetes & Endocrinology Centre.

A press release said both the organizations will collaborate for the establishment of the “Prime Centre for Diabetes & Endocrinology.”

It will comprise of three outlets one each in all the three tertiary care hospitals of Prime Foundation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These hospitals will provide the full spectrum of services including diabetes educator services for safe insulin injection techniques, storage, handling, self-monitoring of blood glucose, prevention & management of hypoglycemia as well as dispelling of myths surrounding diabetes and its management, nutritional counselling, diabetes eye care, diabetes foot care, lifestyle modification, and e-clinic for rapid and remote quality diabetes care at affordable cost.

Prof Dr Sobia Sabir Ali, a renowned Diabetologist & Endocrine specialist of Prime Foundation, will supervise the whole initiative.

Prof Abdul Basit of BIDE Karachi will lend technical guidance for the establishment of quality foot or podiatry care.

Pharmevo will support the trainer’s programme, e-clinic / telemedicine.

All the partners will collaborate among them for education, services, and research as well as the public sector and public health academia for wider reach out and impact to control the deadly disease and change the lots of the people adversely affected by it.

It is worth mentioning that globally diabetes is a leading cause of disease, disability, and death.

Unfortunately, Pakistan ranks 4th in the world as far as the high burden of diabetes is concerned. Almost every 5th person in Pakistan is living with diabetes.